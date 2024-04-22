Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, and Vice Adm. Kim Dong Lae, deputy superintendent of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Naval Academy, center right, have lunch with midshipmen at the ROK Naval Academy in Changwon, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Koehler spoke about the importance of the U.S.-ROK alliance and security concerns in the region. (Photo Courtesy of ROK Navy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 21:42 Photo ID: 8366872 VIRIN: 240419-N-N0801-1016 Resolution: 2304x1536 Size: 1023.17 KB Location: CHANGWON, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adm. Stephen Koehler visits Republic of Korea [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.