Adm. Stephen Koehler visits Republic of Korea

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, poses for a photo with senior leadership and midshipmen at the Republic of Korea (ROK) Naval Academy in Changwon, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Koehler met with leadership to discuss the importance of the U.S.-ROK alliance and security concerns in the region. (Photo Courtesy of ROK Navy)

