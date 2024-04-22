Adm. Stephen Koehler visits Republic of Korea

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, exchanges gifts with Adm. Kim Myung-soo, chairman, Republic of Korea (ROK) joint chiefs of staff, at the ROK Fleet Headquarters in Busan, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Koehler met with leadership to discuss the importance of the U.S.-ROK alliance and security concerns in the region. (Photo Courtesy of ROK Navy)

Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 Photo by PO2 Christopher Sypert Location: BUSAN, KR