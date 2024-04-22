Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Stephen Koehler visits Republic of Korea [Image 1 of 8]

    Adm. Stephen Koehler visits Republic of Korea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, exchanges gifts with Adm. Kim Myung-soo, chairman, Republic of Korea (ROK) joint chiefs of staff, at the ROK Fleet Headquarters in Busan, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Koehler met with leadership to discuss the importance of the U.S.-ROK alliance and security concerns in the region. (Photo Courtesy of ROK Navy)

