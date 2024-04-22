Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Marine breaks dead lifting world record [Image 2 of 3]

    US Marine breaks dead lifting world record

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Sumer Jonson, an administrative officer with 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, poses for a portrait at Camp Pendleton, California, April 25, 2024. Johnson broke the world record when she executed a 660 pounds deadlift during the 2024 Official Strongwoman Deadlifting Competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 19:08
    Photo ID: 8366749
    VIRIN: 240425-M-AS625-1019
    Resolution: 5094x7637
    Size: 18.33 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Marine breaks dead lifting world record [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Marine breaks dead lifting world record
    US Marine breaks dead lifting world record
    US Marine breaks dead lifting world record

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Intel
    Weightlifting
    Strongwoman
    Deadlifting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT