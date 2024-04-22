US Marine breaks dead lifting world record

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Sumer Jonson, an administrative officer with 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, poses for a portrait at Camp Pendleton, California, April 25, 2024. Johnson broke the world record when she executed a 660 pounds deadlift during the 2024 Official Strongwoman Deadlifting Competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)

