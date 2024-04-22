Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Pulse

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    On this episode of The Pulse, the podcast all about Winn Army Community Hospital, Kevin Larson visits with the staff member who helps beneficiaries navigate the health care system and address any concerns. Learn all about Janae Ollison, your patient advocate, on this episode of The Pulse!

    TAGS

    healthcare
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    hospital
    Hunter Army Airfield
    defense health agency
    military treatment facility
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    Patient Advocate

