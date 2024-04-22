NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace visits Dover AFB

Bubba Wallace, left, Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series driver, asks Maj. Nicholas Hope, right, 104th Fighter Wing pilot, questions about the A-10C Thunderbolt II during his visit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 26, 2024. Wallace toured Dover AFB before the weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

