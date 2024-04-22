Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace visits Dover AFB [Image 12 of 13]

    NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace visits Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Airman Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    The names of four U.S. military veterans adorn the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series No. 23 Toyota Camry at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 26, 2024. Bubba Wallace, the car’s driver, toured Dover AFB before the weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 17:06
    VIRIN: 240426-F-HB412-1240
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing

