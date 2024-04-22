NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace visits Dover AFB

The names of four U.S. military veterans adorn the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series No. 23 Toyota Camry at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 26, 2024. Bubba Wallace, the car’s driver, toured Dover AFB before the weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

