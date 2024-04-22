Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois National Guard Soldier Recognized for Valor in Stopping Multiple Murder Suspect [Image 9 of 9]

    Illinois National Guard Soldier Recognized for Valor in Stopping Multiple Murder Suspect

    ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Charles Michaels 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Michael Gambino of the 333rd Military Police Co. was honored for Valor by Winnebago (IL) County Sheriff Gary Caruana and County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli last night (April 25) at the county board meeting. Gambino, a Winnebago County Deputy Sheriff, apprehended a man accused of murdering four people and wounding several others on March 27. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Charlie Michaels, 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Illinois National Guard Soldier Recognized for Valor in Stopping Multiple Murder Suspect

