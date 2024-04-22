Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Michael Gambino of the 333rd Military Police Co. was honored for Valor by Winnebago (IL) County Sheriff Gary Caruana and County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli last night (April 25) at the county board meeting. Gambino, a Winnebago County Deputy Sheriff, apprehended a man accused of murdering four people and wounding several others on March 27. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Charlie Michaels, 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 17:02 Photo ID: 8366606 VIRIN: 240425-A-DT449-8514 Resolution: 2480x1653 Size: 2.46 MB Location: ROCKFORD, IL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Illinois National Guard Soldier Recognized for Valor in Stopping Multiple Murder Suspect [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Charles Michaels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.