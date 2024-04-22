U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Ranger Juliana Smith speaks with a visitor at Letchworth State Park, opposite the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area in Mount Morris, N.Y., Apr. 8, 2024. The Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area, built and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is the largest concrete gravity dam east of the Mississippi river and has provided billions of dollars in flood damage protection to the Genesee River Valley and Rochester communities. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 13:56
|Photo ID:
|8365991
|VIRIN:
|240408-A-HB296-1039
|Resolution:
|6057x4038
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|MOUNT MORRIS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam [Image 21 of 21], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT