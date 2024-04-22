Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam [Image 16 of 21]

    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam

    MOUNT MORRIS, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Ranger Amanda Jerome poses for a photo at the Morris Dam and Recreation Area in Mount Morris, N.Y., Apr. 8, 2024. The Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area, built and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is the largest concrete gravity dam east of the Mississippi river and has provided billions of dollars in flood damage protection to the Genesee River Valley and Rochester communities. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 13:56
    Photo ID: 8365988
    VIRIN: 240408-A-HB296-1036
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam [Image 21 of 21], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam
    Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Recreation
    Corps of Engineers
    Flood Risk Management
    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT