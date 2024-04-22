Total Solar Eclipse at the Mount Morris Dam

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Ranger Amanda Jerome poses for a photo at the Morris Dam and Recreation Area in Mount Morris, N.Y., Apr. 8, 2024. The Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area, built and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is the largest concrete gravity dam east of the Mississippi river and has provided billions of dollars in flood damage protection to the Genesee River Valley and Rochester communities. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

