33rd AFSAM Small Arms Championship

Shooters set their sights on the target during day 2 of the 33rd annual Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) on 23 Apr. 2024 at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Ark. AFSAM, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, is an international military marksmanship competition that promotes marksmanship excellence, military readiness, and international cooperation. (Arkansas National Guard Photo by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)

