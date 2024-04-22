Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd AFSAM Small Arms Championship [Image 23 of 32]

    33rd AFSAM Small Arms Championship

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Shooters set their sights on the target during day 2 of the 33rd annual Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) on 23 Apr. 2024 at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Ark. AFSAM, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, is an international military marksmanship competition that promotes marksmanship excellence, military readiness, and international cooperation. (Arkansas National Guard Photo by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 12:50
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    US Army
    Readiness
    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    AFSAM
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

