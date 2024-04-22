Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eau Claire area Guard member named Recruiter of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    Eau Claire area Guard member named Recruiter of the Year

    WI, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Staff Sgt. Lance Lauffer at the Chief’s 54 awards ceremony March 14 in Houston. Lauffer was named the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s top recruiter for 2023. Submitted photo

