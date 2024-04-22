Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation [Image 11 of 15]

    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation

    LEWISTON, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Brent Laspada, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District project manager for the Niagara Falls Storage Site Integrated Technical Office, speaks to community members during a public information session about the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Niagara Falls Storage Site in Lewiston, N.Y., Apr. 23, 2024. The Buffalo District is remediating locations like NFSS within the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program, where radioactive contamination remains from Manhattan Project and early U.S. Atomic Energy Commission activities. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 11:26
    Photo ID: 8365384
    VIRIN: 240423-A-HB296-1032
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: LEWISTON, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation [Image 15 of 15], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation
    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation
    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation
    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation
    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation
    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation
    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation
    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation
    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation
    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation
    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation
    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation
    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation
    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation
    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Hosts Public Information Session for Phase 1 Remediation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Niagara Falls Storage Site
    FUSRAP
    NFSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT