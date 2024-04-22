Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighters perfect life-saving with jet skis [Image 7 of 10]

    Firefighters perfect life-saving with jet skis

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Firefighters with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services practice water rescues during a rescue watercraft training course on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2024. The firefighters participated in a 12-day rescue watercraft training course, beginning with an introductory operator course followed by a rescue operator portion. The training was hosted by Japan Water Patrol with the goal to sharpen the participants life saving techniques using a jet ski, leading to higher rescue operations proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 02:10
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
