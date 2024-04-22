Firefighters with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services practice water rescue techniques during a rescue watercraft training course on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2024. The firefighters participated in a 12-day rescue watercraft training course, beginning with an introductory operator course followed by a rescue operator portion. The training was hosted by Japan Water Patrol with the goal to sharpen the participants life saving techniques using a jet ski, leading to higher rescue operations proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 02:10
|Photo ID:
|8364499
|VIRIN:
|240423-M-OY081-1100
|Resolution:
|5191x3461
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighters perfect life-saving with jet skis [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
