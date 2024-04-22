Firefighters perfect life-saving with jet skis

Firefighters with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services practice water rescues during a rescue watercraft training course on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2024. The firefighters participated in a 12-day rescue watercraft training course, beginning with an introductory operator course followed by a rescue operator portion. The training was hosted by Japan Water Patrol with the goal to sharpen the participants life saving techniques using a jet ski, leading to higher rescue operations proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

Date Taken: 04.23.2024