    Firefighters perfect life-saving with jet skis

    Firefighters perfect life-saving with jet skis

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Firefighters with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services load a jet ski during a rescue watercraft training course on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2024. The firefighters participated in a 12-day rescue watercraft training course, beginning with an introductory operator course followed by a rescue operator portion. The training was hosted by Japan Water Patrol with the goal to sharpen the participants life saving techniques using a jet ski, leading to higher rescue operations proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 02:11
    Photo ID: 8364494
    VIRIN: 240423-M-OY081-1003
    Resolution: 4197x6295
    Size: 10.42 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters perfect life-saving with jet skis, by Cpl Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Rescue
    Firefighters
    MCIPAC

