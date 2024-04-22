A member of the 801st RED HORSE Training Squadron watches over members of the Expeditionary Air Base civil engineer team, led by the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, as they build their structure during the Fog of War exercise at Readiness Challenge X in Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 24, 2024. This exercise was designed to evaluate civil engineer teams’ ability to stay aware of their surroundings and work together effectively to accomplish the tasks given by the instructors. Readiness Challenge is an event organized by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the 801st RED HORSE Training Squadron. It serves as a competitive platform for evaluating unit readiness, identifying areas for improvement, and discovering training opportunities to ensure well-trained civil engineers in the Air and Space Forces are prepared for various operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Armando Perez)

