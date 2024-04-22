Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Challenge X

    Readiness Challenge X

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Armando Perez 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Members of the Air Combat Command civil engineer team, led by the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, as they review a map during the Fog of War exercise at Readiness Challenge X in Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 24, 2024. This exercise was designed to evaluate civil engineer teams’ ability to stay aware of their surroundings and work together effectively to accomplish the tasks given by the instructors. Readiness Challenge is an event organized by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the 801st RED HORSE Training Squadron. It serves as a competitive platform for evaluating unit readiness, identifying areas for improvement, and discovering training opportunities to ensure well-trained civil engineers in the Air and Space Forces are prepared for various operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Armando Perez)

    This work, Readiness Challenge X [Image 24 of 24], by Armando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

