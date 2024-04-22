Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander, Capt. Mark Sohaney and Deputy Joint Base Commander, Col. Monica Gramling, hosted Second Congressional District Representative Jill Tokuda and community members from the Waianae Coast, for a tour of Lualualei Naval Annex, April 25. The gathering is part of a series where City and County, State and military officials can hear community concerns on a range of issues. Today’s tour presented an opportunity to drive the Kolekole Pass Road, that potentially could be used as part of an evacuation plan during a natural disaster.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 22:52 Photo ID: 8364344 VIRIN: 240425-N-KH177-1010 Resolution: 5405x3596 Size: 1.42 MB Location: LUALUALEI, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam leadership and Waianae Coast community visits Lualualei Naval Annex [Image 9 of 9], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.