    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam leadership and Waianae Coast community visits Lualualei Naval Annex [Image 6 of 9]

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam leadership and Waianae Coast community visits Lualualei Naval Annex

    LUALUALEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander, Capt. Mark Sohaney and Deputy Joint Base Commander, Col. Monica Gramling, hosted Second Congressional District Representative Jill Tokuda and community members from the Waianae Coast, for a tour of Lualualei Naval Annex, April 25. The gathering is part of a series where City and County, State and military officials can hear community concerns on a range of issues. Today’s tour presented an opportunity to drive the Kolekole Pass Road, that potentially could be used as part of an evacuation plan during a natural disaster.

    This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam leadership and Waianae Coast community visits Lualualei Naval Annex [Image 9 of 9], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Hawaii
    Community Leaders
    Waianae Coast

