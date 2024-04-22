Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANZAC Day Ceremony 2024 [Image 1 of 14]

    ANZAC Day Ceremony 2024

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Victor DeSantiago, finance clerk, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific poses for a photo during the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 25, 2024. ANZAC Day commemorates the sacrifices made by all Australians and New Zealanders who have served in all wars, conflict and peacekeeping missions around the world. This date marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australia and New Zealand during World War I on the Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkey. This is the 52nd year MARFORPAC has provided support to ANZAC Day in Honolulu. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 21:41
    Photo ID: 8364134
    VIRIN: 240425-M-LP807-1058
    Resolution: 3505x4381
    Size: 8.22 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANZAC Day Ceremony 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Memorial
    MARFORPAC
    ANZAC
    Punch Bowl
    Partners and Allies

