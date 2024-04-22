ANZAC Day Ceremony 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Victor DeSantiago, finance clerk, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific poses for a photo during the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 25, 2024. ANZAC Day commemorates the sacrifices made by all Australians and New Zealanders who have served in all wars, conflict and peacekeeping missions around the world. This date marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australia and New Zealand during World War I on the Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkey. This is the 52nd year MARFORPAC has provided support to ANZAC Day in Honolulu. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

