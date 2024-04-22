Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy Tours Fire Station One

Brenda M. Johnson-Turner, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy, and local community, political and military leaders pose for a group photo during a tour of Fire Station One in Oceanside, California, April 22, 2024. In fiscal year 2021, the city of Oceanside was awarded a $3.5 million Defense Community Infrastructure Grant construction grant from the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation to match the $15 million in local funding to construct a modern new fire station that supports both the city and MCB Camp Pendleton. The new fire station replaces a station built in the 1920s which could not house modern fire and emergency response equipment. The new fire station improves readiness by enabling the city and MCB Camp Pendleton to respond to the increasing frequency of wildfires and provide faster ladder truck service to multi-story barracks at the installation. The updated fire station will increase the Oceanside Fire Department’s capabilities and the ability to aid in emergency responses in the local area as well as on the southern portion of MCB Camp Pendleton. The updated fire station will increase the Oceanside Fire Department’s capabilities and the ability to aid in emergency responses in the local area as well as on the southern portion of MCB Camp Pendleton. Fire Station One has been under construction since July 2022 and expected to open this summer. MCB Camp Pendleton continues to work hand-in-hand with local first responder agencies to maintain a positive relationship with surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Erin A. VandeHoef)

