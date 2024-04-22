Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reporters raise hands in mock press conference [Image 1 of 4]

    Reporters raise hands in mock press conference

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kimberley Glazier 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Reporters raise their hands for questions during a mock press conference as part of Vibrant Response 24 on Fort Carson, Colorado on April 25, 2024.Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Northern Command-directed command post-exercise. As U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North is Vibrant Response 24's executive agent responsible for ensuring the training focuses on a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) disaster scenario designed to validate U.S. Northern Command's CBRN Response Enterprise's ability to exercise short-notice and no-notice deployment of military forces at the request of civil authorities to save lives, alleviate human suffering, and mitigate property damage following a catastrophic CBRN event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kimberley Glazier).

    This work, Reporters raise hands in mock press conference [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kimberley Glazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

