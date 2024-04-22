Reporters raise hands in mock press conference

Reporters raise their hands for questions during a mock press conference as part of Vibrant Response 24 on Fort Carson, Colorado on April 25, 2024.Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Northern Command-directed command post-exercise. As U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North is Vibrant Response 24's executive agent responsible for ensuring the training focuses on a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) disaster scenario designed to validate U.S. Northern Command's CBRN Response Enterprise's ability to exercise short-notice and no-notice deployment of military forces at the request of civil authorities to save lives, alleviate human suffering, and mitigate property damage following a catastrophic CBRN event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kimberley Glazier).

