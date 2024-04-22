Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey Best Warrior ruck march

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the 12-mile ruck march – the final event of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 25, 2024. During the competition, the Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and the readiness of New Jersey’s Citizen-Soldiers to respond to future threats. Six Soldiers and five noncommissioned officers compete April 22-25, 2024, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at Region I Best Warrior Competition at Camp Smith, New York, May 13-16, 2024. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    This work, New Jersey Best Warrior ruck march [Image 8 of 8], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    BWC
    New Jersey National Guard
    NJARNG
    NJNG
    BWC24

