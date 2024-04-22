U.S. Army Spc. Abdulwahab Abdulai, 350th Financial Management Support Detachment, 50th Financial Management Support Unit, 42nd Regional Support Group, competes in the 12-mile ruck march – the final event of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 25, 2024. During the competition, the Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and the readiness of New Jersey’s Citizen-Soldiers to respond to future threats. Six Soldiers and five noncommissioned officers compete April 22-25, 2024, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at Region I Best Warrior Competition at Camp Smith, New York, May 13-16, 2024. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 16:57
|Photo ID:
|8363727
|VIRIN:
|240425-Z-AL508-1039
|Resolution:
|4522x3015
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Jersey Best Warrior ruck march [Image 8 of 8], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
