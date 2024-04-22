Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers receive Brigade coins and recognition

    Paratroopers receive Brigade coins and recognition

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division receive coins and recognition from the Brigade command team on April 21, 2024. Paratroopers are supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 15:31
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Paratroopers receive Brigade coins and recognition [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

