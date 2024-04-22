Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Mock Press Briefing [Image 4 of 8]

    Pentagon Mock Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a mock briefing for Bring a Child to Work Day at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 18, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 13:54
    Photo ID: 8363076
    VIRIN: 240425-D-XI929-3004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 28.96 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Mock Press Briefing [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Pentagon

