    Coalition members, SDF meet with tribal leaders in Deir ez-Zor [Image 4 of 10]

    Coalition members, SDF meet with tribal leaders in Deir ez-Zor

    SYRIA

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Emma Scearce 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    Members of the Coalition Forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces meet with representatives of the Deir ez-Zor Government and approximately 64 local tribal leaders to discuss security and stability concerns in Deir ez-Zor on April 18, 2024 in Deir ez-Zor, Syria. The Coalition works with community leaders supporting the SDF in their efforts to provide security and stability, free from Da’esh. (Photo has been modified for operational security purposes) (photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Emma Scearce)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 09:19
    Location: SY
    This work, Coalition members, SDF meet with tribal leaders in Deir ez-Zor [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Emma Scearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

