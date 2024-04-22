Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition members, SDF meet with tribal leaders in Deir ez-Zor [Image 3 of 10]

    Coalition members, SDF meet with tribal leaders in Deir ez-Zor

    SYRIA

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Emma Scearce 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    A local tribal leader speaks to members of Coalition, Syrian Democratic Forces, and representatives of the Deir ez-Zor Government on April 18, 2024 in Deir ez-Zor, Syria. The Coalition works with community leaders supporting the SDF in their efforts to provide security and stability, free from Da’esh. (photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Emma Scearce)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 09:19
    Photo ID: 8362221
    VIRIN: 240419-A-JP927-1057
    Resolution: 3612x2413
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Coalition members, SDF meet with tribal leaders in Deir ez-Zor [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Emma Scearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

