Architects of Airpower

Airman 1st Class Sarah Souliere, an engineering assistant with the 157th Civil Engineering Squadron, assembles a global navigation satellite system to assess terrain, evaluate environmental impacts and make informed decisions about the placement of facilities on the installation April 3, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The engineer's knowledge of these tools is essential for daily surveying tasks and their expertise is vital during emergency response to ensure all of the site information is correctly catalogued. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

