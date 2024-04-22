Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Architects of Airpower [Image 3 of 10]

    Architects of Airpower

    PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Airman 1st Class Sarah Souliere, an engineering assistant with the 157th Civil Engineering Squadron, assembles a global navigation satellite system to assess terrain, evaluate environmental impacts and make informed decisions about the placement of facilities on the installation April 3, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The engineer's knowledge of these tools is essential for daily surveying tasks and their expertise is vital during emergency response to ensure all of the site information is correctly catalogued. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 09:20
    Photo ID: 8362205
    VIRIN: 240403-Z-TW741-1007
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US
    This work, Architects of Airpower [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    civil engineering
    Air Force
    Airman
    CE
    157th Air Refueling Wing

