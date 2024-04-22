Coalition Forces Divests Transformer to SDF for Detention Facility in NE Syria

Coalition Forces divest an electrical transformer to the Syrian Democratic Forces for a women’s detention center in northeast Syria on April 21, 2024 in NE Syria. The Coalition is committed to assisting our partner force with the security of the detention centers so that Da’esh does not reemerge. (Photo has been modified for operational security purposes) (photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Emma Scearce)

