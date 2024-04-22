Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces Divests Transformer to SDF for Detention Facility in NE Syria [Image 1 of 4]

    SYRIA

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Emma Scearce 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    Coalition Forces divest an electrical transformer to the Syrian Democratic Forces for a women’s detention center in northeast Syria on April 21, 2024 in NE Syria. The Coalition is committed to assisting our partner force with the security of the detention centers so that Da’esh does not reemerge. (Photo has been modified for operational security purposes) (photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Emma Scearce)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 06:50
    Photo ID: 8362014
    VIRIN: 240421-A-JP927-5736
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Forces Divests Transformer to SDF for Detention Facility in NE Syria [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Emma Scearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Forces
    CSOJTF Levant
    CSOJTF - L

