    Romanian native joins U.S. Army - achieves career goals

    GERMANY

    04.25.2024

    Staff Sgt. Luiza Pozniak (right), a native of Romania, is pictured here in Kuwait where she and fellow Soldiers took part in the Norwegian ruck march. Pozniak immigrated to the United States and joined the U.S. Army in 2016 to pursue her goals of becoming a dental laboratory technician. (Courtesy Photo)

    TAGS

    Army Recruiting
    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether

