446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, commanding general of 7th Mission Support Command, congratulates Lt. Col. Nathan Karras on taking command of the 446th Movement Control Battalion, during a change of command ceremony, April 20, 2024 on Kleber Kaserne, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Lt. Col. Nathan Karras assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Neal M. McGough. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

