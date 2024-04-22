446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command

U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Neal McGough, outgoing commander of the 446th Movement Control Battalion (MCB), delivers remarks during a battalion change of command ceremony, April 20, 2024, on Kleber Kaserne, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Lt. Col. Nathan Karras assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. McGough. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
