446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Daniel Meyers, brigade commander of the 510th Regional Support Group (RSG), thanks Lt. Col. Neal McGough for his support and leadership throughout his time in battalion command and welcomed Lt. Col. Nathan Karras and his family to the command during the 446th Movement Control Battalion (MCB) change of command ceremony, April 20, 2024, at Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Lt. Col. Nathan Karras assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Neal McGough. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

