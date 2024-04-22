446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Daniel Meyers (right), commander of the 510th Regional Support Group (RSG), passes the unit colors to Lt. Col. Nathan Karras (left), incoming commander of the 446th Movement Control Battalion, during a change of command ceremony, April 20, 2024, on Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Lt. Col. Nathan Karras assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Neal McGough. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

