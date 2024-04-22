Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command [Image 6 of 14]

    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Eck Jr. (middle) passes the unit colors to Lt. Col. Neal McGough (right), during the 446th Movement Control Battalion during a change of command ceremony, April 20, 2024, on Kleber Kaserne, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Lt. Col. Nathan Karras assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Neal McGough. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 03:09
    Photo ID: 8361859
    VIRIN: 240420-A-PB921-1016
    Resolution: 6536x4632
    Size: 16.46 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command
    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command
    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command
    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command
    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command
    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command
    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command
    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command
    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command
    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command
    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command
    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command
    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command
    446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    446th Movement Control Battalion
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT