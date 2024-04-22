From left to right: U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Neal McGough, outgoing commander of the 446th Movement Control Battalion (MCB), Col. Daniel Meyers, 510th Regional Support Group (RSG) commander, and Lt. Col. Nathan Karras, incoming commander of the 446th MCB, render honors during a change of command ceremony, April 20, 2024, on Kleber Kaserne, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Lt. Col. Nathan Karras assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Neal McGough. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 03:09 Photo ID: 8361856 VIRIN: 240420-A-PB921-1008 Resolution: 6735x4671 Size: 16.36 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 446th Movement Control Battalion Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.