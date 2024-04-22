Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Operations Center - Semper Durus 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Emergency Operations Center - Semper Durus 2024

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and staff with Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton participate in an Emergency Operations Center, during the Exercise Semper Durus 24 at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, April 24, 2024. Semper Durus is an MCI-West-hosted installation exercise designed to test the regional command through a variety of constructed scenarios. EXSD24 centers around reinforcing and improving MCI-West capabilities in support of operating forces, tenant commands, and the preservation of infrastructure and personnel in a contested environment. The exercise consists of complex installation-specific emergency response scenarios to validate response plans, policies, and procedures, while simulating support of Fleet Marine Force deployment activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia)

