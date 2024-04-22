Naval Medical Forces Support Command at San Jacinto Victory Celebration

Joint Base San Antonio Military Ambassadors attend the San Jacinto Victory Celebration in San Antonio, Texas, April 20, 2024. Part of Fiesta San Antonio, the annual event commemorates the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836, where Texas General Sam Houston led 910 Texian forces to victory against the Mexican Army's 1,200 soldiers, securing Texas' independence. (U.S. Navy photo by Malcolm McClendon).

Date Taken: 04.20.2024
Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US