    Naval Medical Forces Support Command at San Jacinto Victory Celebration [Image 10 of 12]

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command at San Jacinto Victory Celebration

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Malcolm McClendon 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    Joint Base San Antonio Military Ambassadors attend the San Jacinto Victory Celebration in San Antonio, Texas, April 20, 2024. Part of Fiesta San Antonio, the annual event commemorates the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836, where Texas General Sam Houston led 910 Texian forces to victory against the Mexican Army's 1,200 soldiers, securing Texas' independence. (U.S. Navy photo by Malcolm McClendon).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 17:38
    Photo ID: 8361117
    VIRIN: 240420-N-FG822-1500
    Resolution: 3341x5012
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Forces Support Command at San Jacinto Victory Celebration [Image 12 of 12], by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NMFSC
    Naval Medical Forces Support Command
    VivaFiestaSA2024

