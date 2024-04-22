Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for New Aircraft Paint Complex at Naval Base Coronado

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Katie Cadiao 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Ribbon Cutting completed by (l to r): Capt. Christopher Couch, Rear Adm. Joseph Hornbuckle, Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, Capt. Rick Rivera, Fleet Readiness Centers Southwest Commanding Officer, Capt. Laurie Scott, NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer, Cdr. Jason Martinson, Fleet Readiness Centers Southwest Production Officer.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 16:19
    Location: CA, US
    This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for New Aircraft Paint Complex at Naval Base Coronado, by Katie Cadiao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

