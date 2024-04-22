Hill Airmen work prescribed burn

Left, Airman 1st Class Marcellous Faustin and Airman Wyatt Todd, 775th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, work a prescribed burn at the Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area, Utah, April 12, 2024. The burn addressed an approximately 2,000-acre area of invasive phragmites weeds. Burning is the most thorough, fastest and least costly way to help renew and restore the area for wildlife. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

