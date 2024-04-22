Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OGDEN BAY WATERFOWL MANAGEMENT AREA, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    Airman 1st Class Marcellous Faustin, 775th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, works a prescribed burn at the Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area, Utah, April 12, 2024. The burn addressed an approximately 2,000-acre area of invasive phragmites weeds. Burning is the most thorough, fastest and least costly way to help renew and restore the area for wildlife. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    VIRIN: 240412-F-OD616-3005
    Location: OGDEN BAY WATERFOWL MANAGEMENT AREA, UT, US
    This work, Hill Airmen work prescribed burn [Image 9 of 9], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    prescribed burn
    775th civil engineer squadron
    775th CES
    ogden bay waterfowl management area

