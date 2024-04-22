Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band Northeast Patriots' Day Parade [Image 7 of 7]

    Navy Band Northeast Patriots' Day Parade

    MA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Banri Hoshi 

    Navy Band Northeast

    240424-N-CE684-1001
    Concord and Lexington, MA (Nov. 15 2024)
    Navy Band Northeast participates in Patriots' Day Parade.
    (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Paul Converse/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 14:52
    Photo ID: 8360765
    VIRIN: 240424-N-CE684-1007
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Northeast Patriots' Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Banri Hoshi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band Northeast Patriots' Day parade
    Navy Band Northeast Patriots' Day Parade
    Navy Band Northeast Patriots' Day Parade
    Navy Band Northeast Patriots' Day Parade
    Navy Band Northeast Patriots' Day Parade
    Navy Band Northeast Patriots' Day Parade
    Navy Band Northeast Patriots' Day Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT