At Readiness Challenge X, teamwork is the name of the game. Our Engineers represent a diverse set of career fields and installations around the globe, equipping our 12 Teams with the skills needed to tackle any and every challenge that comes their way.

Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 This work, Readiness Challenge X Team Photos - Team USMC [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Tyler Morford