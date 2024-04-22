Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers Plan Logistics Operations During VR 24

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Christina Chang 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Major Servando Santiago (center), commander of the 555th Engineer Brigade, updates his unit during a meeting during the Vibrant Response ‘24 exercise at Fort Carson, Colorado, on April 24, 2024. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Northern Command directed command post exercise. As U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North is Vibrant Response 24's executive agent responsible for ensuring the training focuses on a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) disaster scenario designed to validate U.S. Northern Command's CBRN Response Enterprise's ability to exercise short-notice and no-notice deployment of military forces at the request of civil authorities to save lives, alleviate human suffering, and mitigate property damage following a catastrophic CBRN event (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christina Chang).

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 13:04
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    HomelandDefense
    StrengthOfTheNation
    VR24
    VibrantResponse24
    Vibrant Response 2024
    SettingtheTheater #Readiness

